Marian Arlene Meyer, age 88, went to her heavenly home on June 21, 2021. Her devotion to her family and her Christian faith supported her over the years and ultimately gave her peace. Marian was born to Thorvald and Judith Anderson, in Council Bluffs, IA on June 4,1933. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1951, and from Iowa State University in 1955 with a degree in Home Economics and taught school for several years after graduation. Marian was blessed with a loving family. She married Arthur J. Meyer, Jr., on July 24, 1955, in Council Bluffs, IA and was a devoted mother who raised her children with patience and love. The family enjoyed vacations together, and later in life, Arthur and Marian traveled to all 50 states and visited their many friends and family along the way. Marian was an educator at heart. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others, and always had time to answer a question or assist with a problem. Marian was a natural leader with a genuine love of speaking. She started sharing this gift as a Tour Guide at the General Grenville Dodge House in Council Bluffs, IA during the 1980's. She then served as a Docent at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library in Austin, TX while she and Arthur lived in the area during the 1990's. They returned to Council Bluffs in the early 2000's, and Marian then served as a Guide at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum for several years. Marian loved people and was involved in PEO, her neighborhood's bridge club, and served in several church and civic activities. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is now with her Lord. Marian is survived by her daughters, Karen Campbell of Ames, IA and Gretchen Guerri of Golden, CO, and her brother-in-law, Donald Meyer of Des Moines, IA. Marian's extended family includes her niece Annette of Manhattan, KS, her niece Nancy of Denver, CO, and her nephew Michael of Longmont, CO. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, brother Richard Anderson, and her parents. Marian will be celebrated at a service held at Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, IA on Saturday, July 17 at noon. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. Visitation with the family will be the hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, and prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at www.cutleroneill.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.