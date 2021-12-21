Menu
Marianna Zaccone
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Marianna Urbano Zaccone, age 90, Preceded in death by husband, Carl P. Zaccone; parents, Onfrio and Antonia Urbano; brother, Guiseppe Urbano. Survived by sisters, Josephine Urbano Caltagirone and Maria Urbano Anzalone; children, Rosemarie Zaccone Cappellano, Rev. Fr. Paul Zaccone SS.CC, Anthony Zaccone, Annamarie Zaccone McAlhaney; grandsons, Marco and Mario Cappellano; granddaughter, Isabella McAlhaney; along with many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, December 10, 11:15 a.m., at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Private Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Ia. Please in lieu of flowers, contributions for Mass Intentions, Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (American Province), to the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
9
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Cecilia Cathedral
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to Rev.Fr. Paul Zaccone and the rest of his family. I knew Paul from his grade school days at Holy Family Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Paul was a very good kid back then and I pray the Lord lifts him up as he says goodbye to his dear mother, Marianna. Thank you.
Tom Huyck
School
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about her passing. Your family is in our thoughts.
Christine Williams
Friend
December 9, 2021
Our sincere condolences from Omaha Catholic Engaged Encounter, Fr Paul & family.
j Jones
Other
December 8, 2021
Rosemarie, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Cathy Collen Barnhart
Other
December 8, 2021
I remember walking home with Fr Paul. We became friends and for 8th grade graduation Mrs Zaccone gave me some beautiful hankies. It really meant a lot to me. She was a kind and caring woman. May the angels hold her close and May God comfort all of you in this sad time. If we are with Christ and Christ is with us, then she is never far away.
Joyce Melotz née Henderson
Friend
December 8, 2021
Fr Paul so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Janie ODonnell
December 8, 2021
Rosemarie, Fr. Paul, Anthony, Annamarie, my prayers and sympathy to you at this time of sadness. May God be with you and hold you close and may the memories of her life never fade. When we were around each other so much in high school years, she was always a joy, so friendly and welcoming. Peace to all of you.
Larry Z
December 8, 2021
