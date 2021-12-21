Marianna Urbano Zaccone, age 90, Preceded in death by husband, Carl P. Zaccone; parents, Onfrio and Antonia Urbano; brother, Guiseppe Urbano. Survived by sisters, Josephine Urbano Caltagirone and Maria Urbano Anzalone; children, Rosemarie Zaccone Cappellano, Rev. Fr. Paul Zaccone SS.CC, Anthony Zaccone, Annamarie Zaccone McAlhaney; grandsons, Marco and Mario Cappellano; granddaughter, Isabella McAlhaney; along with many relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, December 10, 11:15 a.m., at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Private Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs, Ia. Please in lieu of flowers, contributions for Mass Intentions, Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary (American Province), to the family.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.