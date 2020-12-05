Marilynn Leber Parker, age 76, passed away at her residence on December 2, 2020. Marilynn was born in Louisville, KY., on November 26, 1944, to the late Betty (Knecht) and Al Leber. The family moved to Council Bluffs in 1953 and Marilynn graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Allen Parker on April 10, 1965, and son Steven was born in 1970. She was preceded in death by her father Al Leber in 1996; mother Betty Leber in 2014; brother Vince Leber in 1983. Marilynn is survived by son Steven and wife Kellie; granddaughter Sheridan Anne Parker; 4 brothers, Al (Kyong) Leber, of Vermillion, S.D., Nick (Lynette) Leber, of Grapevine, TX., Mark (Gail) Leber, Chris (Theresa) Leber, all of Council Bluffs; 5 sisters, Roseanne (Kevin) Mulcahy, of Omaha, Norma (Peter) Finn, Mary Beth (Patrick) McGlade, all of Council Bluffs, Julie Kondziela, of Grand Island, NY., Ann Cameron, of Oxnard, CA.; Godchildren, Norma Finn, Laura Leber, Isaac Finn, Aaron Leber, Spencer Pohlmeier, Laura Kondziela; cousins, nieces; nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will celebrate Marilynn's life at a later date when all her family and friends can gather. Marilynn will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family has suggested memorials to St. Peter's Church.