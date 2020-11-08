Marion L. Thomas, age 99, passed away on November 6, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. Marion was born on August 15, 1921 in Emerson, Iowa, and proudly served in the US Army from 1943-46. He worked for Proctor and Gamble, and was a member of St. Peters Church. Marion was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia in 2001. Survivors include daughter, Teri Sanderson; grandson, Cody Sanderson; brother, Max and wife Joyce, all of Council Bluffs; and brother, Keith of Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at 12 Noon both at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, with Fr. Chuck Kottas as officiant. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with Military Rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.