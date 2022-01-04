Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Marisol Casillas
Marisol Cristal Casillas, age 3, passed away at CHI-Mercy Hospital, on December 27, 2021. Marisol was born October 18, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Survivors include mother, Jennifer Batenhorst (Tomas Villarreal); brother, Milo Joseph Casillas; grandmothers, Dusti Chavez and Fina Casillas; grandfathers, Edgar Moreno and Milo Casillas; great-grandmother, Gloria Batenhorst; aunts, Ruth Chavez, Haley Lafayette, Lillyana Casillas, Angela Casillas; uncles, Jose Casillas, Alejandro Chavez, Trey Lafayette; other family members. Visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Thursday, 9 a.m., all at the funeral home. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Jan
6
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. I hope you find peace in this hard time.
Anonymous
January 4, 2022
