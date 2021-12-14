Marjie Jean Bertwell Butler, age 93 years. Marjie was born in Auburn NE January 15, 1928, to Lloyd and Reva Straw Bertwell. She passed away December 10, 2021 in Avoca IA. Marjie was married to Kenneth Butler. She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God since 1981, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Omaha, VFW and American Legion of Council Bluffs. Marjie had a home Avon business from 1978 for over 30 years and a Presidents Club Member for 18 years. Marjie loved to play games at home and enjoyed The Center and Casino. She was a happy Dimond Club member. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Butler; parents, Lloyd and Reva (Straw) Bertwell; brothers, Robert, Wayne, Leonard, Danny "Ross", Glen; sister, Mable; son, Melvin; daughter, Jeanie. Survived by brother, Larry; sons, Kenneth "Lester" (Cheryl) Butler, Brian Butler; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Maher Funeral Home. Entombment Ridgewood Mausoleum. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maher Funeral Home.