Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjie Butler
FUNERAL HOME
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA
Marjie Jean Bertwell Butler, age 93 years. Marjie was born in Auburn NE January 15, 1928, to Lloyd and Reva Straw Bertwell. She passed away December 10, 2021 in Avoca IA. Marjie was married to Kenneth Butler. She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God since 1981, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Omaha, VFW and American Legion of Council Bluffs. Marjie had a home Avon business from 1978 for over 30 years and a Presidents Club Member for 18 years. Marjie loved to play games at home and enjoyed The Center and Casino. She was a happy Dimond Club member. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Butler; parents, Lloyd and Reva (Straw) Bertwell; brothers, Robert, Wayne, Leonard, Danny "Ross", Glen; sister, Mable; son, Melvin; daughter, Jeanie. Survived by brother, Larry; sons, Kenneth "Lester" (Cheryl) Butler, Brian Butler; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Maher Funeral Home. Entombment Ridgewood Mausoleum. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maher Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
16
Service
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Maher Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maher Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.