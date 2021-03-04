Marjorie Carrigan, of Harlan, IA, 82, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She is survived by her husband Roger Carrigan of Harlan formerly of Persia, IA; children Gary (Kathleen) Carrigan of Neola, IA; Karen (Gary) Otterpohl of Missouri Valley, IA; Sharon (Dale) Pauley of Panama, IA; Mark (Kathy) Carrigan of Persia, IA; LuAnn Francis (Loren Pauley) of Portsmouth, IA; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, March 5, 2021, 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Portsmouth, Iowa with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 2 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Portsmouth, Iowa. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery - Neola, Iowa.