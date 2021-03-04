Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Carrigan
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
Marjorie Carrigan, of Harlan, IA, 82, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She is survived by her husband Roger Carrigan of Harlan formerly of Persia, IA; children Gary (Kathleen) Carrigan of Neola, IA; Karen (Gary) Otterpohl of Missouri Valley, IA; Sharon (Dale) Pauley of Panama, IA; Mark (Kathy) Carrigan of Persia, IA; LuAnn Francis (Loren Pauley) of Portsmouth, IA; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, March 5, 2021, 5 to 8 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Portsmouth, Iowa with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 2 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Portsmouth, Iowa. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery - Neola, Iowa.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Portsmouth, IA
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Portsmouth, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jolene Wohlers
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results