Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Sorenson
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Marjorie Sorenson, age 82, passed away on February 14, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1938 to the late August and Janie (Carlton) Edwards in Shenandoah, Iowa. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Sorenson; and son, Rick Sorenson. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Diane (Phil Sr.) Grosvenor, Janelle (Kent) Coker, and Melissa (William) Swofford; sister, Nellie Edwards; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.