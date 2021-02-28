Marjorie Sorenson, age 82, passed away on February 14, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1938 to the late August and Janie (Carlton) Edwards in Shenandoah, Iowa. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William Sorenson; and son, Rick Sorenson. Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Diane (Phil Sr.) Grosvenor, Janelle (Kent) Coker, and Melissa (William) Swofford; sister, Nellie Edwards; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.