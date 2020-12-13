Menu
Mark Endelicato
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mark Endelicato, age 71, passed away on December 5, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1949 to the late Marion and Georgia (Krutzfeldt) Endelicato in Omaha, NE. Mark married Shirley Wanner on June 23, 1979, and the couple had two sons. Mark was a firefighter for 28 years, serving the city of Council Bluffs. Mark is survived by his wife, Shirley (Wanner) Endelicato; sons, Josh (Katya), and Jason (Allyssa); grandchildren, Everly Ann, and Gia Grace; sisters, Pam Dortmundt, and Constance Endelicato; brothers, James Endelicato, and Tim (Geraldine) Endelicato; and a host of other friends and family. Service will be held at a future date. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll always remember how Mark made everyone feel special. He was more than a cousin. He was a great friend.
Daniel Flott
Daniel Flott
Family
January 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mark. Always enjoyed seeing him at the soccer games.
Bob/Kristy Sherwood
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mark. I always enjoyed being around your family and coaching the boys! I am sure he will be greatly missed.
Pat and MaryBeth McGlade
December 14, 2020
