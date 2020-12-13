Mark Endelicato, age 71, passed away on December 5, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1949 to the late Marion and Georgia (Krutzfeldt) Endelicato in Omaha, NE. Mark married Shirley Wanner on June 23, 1979, and the couple had two sons. Mark was a firefighter for 28 years, serving the city of Council Bluffs. Mark is survived by his wife, Shirley (Wanner) Endelicato; sons, Josh (Katya), and Jason (Allyssa); grandchildren, Everly Ann, and Gia Grace; sisters, Pam Dortmundt, and Constance Endelicato; brothers, James Endelicato, and Tim (Geraldine) Endelicato; and a host of other friends and family. Service will be held at a future date. The family will direct memorials.