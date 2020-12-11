Mark Hadlund, age 61, passed away December 6, 2020. He was born October 22, 1959 to Richard and Melinda (Walling) Hadlund in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Ronald Hadlund; step father, Glen Spahr and aunt, Marie Walling. Mark is survived by cousins, Judy Harold (Dennis), Suzanne Landsuerk. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020.