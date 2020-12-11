Menu
Mark Hadlund
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mark Hadlund, age 61, passed away December 6, 2020. He was born October 22, 1959 to Richard and Melinda (Walling) Hadlund in Council Bluffs, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Ronald Hadlund; step father, Glen Spahr and aunt, Marie Walling. Mark is survived by cousins, Judy Harold (Dennis), Suzanne Landsuerk. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart felt condolences to Mark's family. I am the daughter of Edith Walling and the great granddaughter of Malinda Hershey Walling. I never met Mark but we shared genealogy information. God's blessings to you all. Carolyn Lewer
Carolyn Lewer
December 12, 2020
Rest in peace, cuz.
David Steiber
December 11, 2020
