Marlin R. Ackerman November 8, 1935 March 16, 2021 Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by children John (Amy), Mark (Amy Sanderhoff), Kara Soo and Ed Soo, grandchildren John, Madison, Jack, Graham, Katie, siblings Larry, David, Sherryl Kehm, many family and friends. Visitation, Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., March 26, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Timothy Lutheran Church 3112 West Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 21, 2021.