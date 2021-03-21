Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlin Ackerman
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Marlin R. Ackerman November 8, 1935 March 16, 2021 Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by children John (Amy), Mark (Amy Sanderhoff), Kara Soo and Ed Soo, grandchildren John, Madison, Jack, Graham, Katie, siblings Larry, David, Sherryl Kehm, many family and friends. Visitation, Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., March 26, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Timothy Lutheran Church 3112 West Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary
IA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of his loss. I grew up across the street from the 4 Ackerman children. And now I live across the alley from Annie.
RIP Marlin
Madonna Milne Jacobson
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
John, Mark, and Kara- Sympathy and prayers up for you and your family. Marlin was a good friend to our whole family and will be missed. Thinking of you all, Melody
Melody A Jewell
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results