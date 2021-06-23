Menu
Marty Aherns
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Marty Aherns, age 63, passed away June 7, 2021. He was born March 19, 1958 to Virgil Davis and Evelyn (Woodford) Aherns in Iowa City, IA. Marty is preceded in death by spouse Vicki Good/Aherns; mother Evelyn (Woodford) Aherns; father Virgil Davis; and brothers Raymond Aherns and Roger Davis. He is survived by daughters Marti (Toby) Aherns-Wright and Sara Aherns (Josh Stover); grandchildren Aliyah, Jasmyne, Kierra, Kaylee, Tristyn and Kyler; great grandchildren Ezra and Aurora; siblings Raylene (Bill) Kephart, Cindy (Mike) VanPatter; Michael Aherns; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
u will be missed
toni lynn thomas
July 2, 2021
u will never be forgotten and u will be forever in our hearts
toni thomas
Friend
July 2, 2021
YOU ARE GOING TO MISS YOU. I AM GLAD WE MEET. I LIKE WHEN YOU SING KARAOKE SONG.
GLORIA & ROBERT SMITH
Friend
June 24, 2021
Rip one of my oldest friends had good times when we were young!thoughts and prayers.
Jr lockard
Friend
June 23, 2021
