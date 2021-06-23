Marty Aherns, age 63, passed away June 7, 2021. He was born March 19, 1958 to Virgil Davis and Evelyn (Woodford) Aherns in Iowa City, IA. Marty is preceded in death by spouse Vicki Good/Aherns; mother Evelyn (Woodford) Aherns; father Virgil Davis; and brothers Raymond Aherns and Roger Davis. He is survived by daughters Marti (Toby) Aherns-Wright and Sara Aherns (Josh Stover); grandchildren Aliyah, Jasmyne, Kierra, Kaylee, Tristyn and Kyler; great grandchildren Ezra and Aurora; siblings Raylene (Bill) Kephart, Cindy (Mike) VanPatter; Michael Aherns; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, June 25, 2021.