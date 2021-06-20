Marva J. "Joni" Riddle, age 80, passed away June 17, 2021. She was born December 31, 1940, to the late Walter and Vergie (Boggs) Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Riddle; siblings, Beverly Webster, Janice McNeal, Richard, Ronnie and Jack Burns. Joni is survived by her children, Joni Myers, Jerry Dean Riddle, Jeff Riddle (Kris), Jay Riddle (Cherie), Jon Riddle (Bev), Jim Riddle (Patty); grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday June 22, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.