Marva Riddle
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Marva J. "Joni" Riddle, age 80, passed away June 17, 2021. She was born December 31, 1940, to the late Walter and Vergie (Boggs) Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Riddle; siblings, Beverly Webster, Janice McNeal, Richard, Ronnie and Jack Burns. Joni is survived by her children, Joni Myers, Jerry Dean Riddle, Jeff Riddle (Kris), Jay Riddle (Cherie), Jon Riddle (Bev), Jim Riddle (Patty); grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday June 22, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joni was the sweetest lady. When she worked in the cafeteria she always had a smile & a kind word for everyone. She will really be missed. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Michelle Konvalin
Work
June 22, 2021
WOW I KNOWN JONI FOR MANY MANY YEARS MY CONSDLONGES FOR THE FAMILY
MIKE WARREN
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of this special lady. I remember holding her close as she lost the love of her life, and now they are reunited. I'm sure they are looking for the biggest and best garage sale. Rest in heaven sweet lady. Thinking of you, Julie, Lisa and Kathy...
Gerri Wells
Friend
June 21, 2021
What a sweet lady. May she rest in peace
BARBARA JEFFERIS
June 21, 2021
Weathercraft Company
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry heard about your mom so I know your mom work in Cafeteria at Iowa School for the Deaf so she is very nice lady so when I was help in kitchen every sat and Sunday afternoon and after supper to close up to clean so when I was in school there so I am going to pray for your family and God Bless with your family
Karla Kesselring
Work
June 20, 2021
