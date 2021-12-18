Marvin Benning, 47, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Marvin Floyd Benning, the son of Steven and Mary Abigail "Abbie" (Newland) Benning, was born November 8, 1974 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He received his education in Neola, Iowa graduating from Tri-Center High School in 1993. On October 2, 2004, Marvin was united in marriage to Anne Elizabeth Svoboda in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This union was blessed with three children: Josette, Vincent and Jasper and Anne gained her bonus daughter, Tracy. Living family members include his wife, Anne Benning of Charles City; children: Tracy Hindley of Omaha, Nebraska, Josette Benning, Vincent Benning and Jasper Benning all of Charles City; grandchildren: Aiden Graham, Zoey Graham and Myles Graham all of Omaha, Nebraska; father, Steve Benning (Ruth Perrin) of Council Bluffs; two brothers: Travis (Jamie) Benning of Ankeny; Dustin Benning of Blair, Nebraska; five nieces; two nephews; and he will be missed by many other family members and friends whose lives he touched. Marvin was preceded in death by his mother, Abbie Benning; brother, Eric Benning; and grandparents: Floyd and Ruth Benning and Mary Swanson. A Funeral Mass for Marvin Benning will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday. Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 18, 2021.