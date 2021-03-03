Marvin William Larsen, age 81, passed away February 24, 2021, in Muscatine Iowa. Marvin was born October 19, 1939, in Rogers, Arkansas., and proudly served in the US Army. He worked for Western Iowa Tool and Die as a machinist. He was preceded in death by wife Sandra in 2011, son Robert in 2012; brother Bob; sisters Pat Brown and Laura Miles. Survivors include son Eric and wife Lonna, of Greenville, TX.; grandsons Randy and Caleb; sister Sharon Sales. Graveside services Thursday 2 p.m., at Garner Township Cemetery, with Military Honors by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at funeral home at 1:30 for procession to Garner Township.