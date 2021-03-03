Menu
Marvin Larsen
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Marvin William Larsen, age 81, passed away February 24, 2021, in Muscatine Iowa. Marvin was born October 19, 1939, in Rogers, Arkansas., and proudly served in the US Army. He worked for Western Iowa Tool and Die as a machinist. He was preceded in death by wife Sandra in 2011, son Robert in 2012; brother Bob; sisters Pat Brown and Laura Miles. Survivors include son Eric and wife Lonna, of Greenville, TX.; grandsons Randy and Caleb; sister Sharon Sales. Graveside services Thursday 2 p.m., at Garner Township Cemetery, with Military Honors by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at funeral home at 1:30 for procession to Garner Township.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garner Township Cemetery
1372 Jennings Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
My condolences to Marvin's family. I worked with him at West Iowa Tool & Die. I was the office manager and Marvin was one of the sweetest guy I have ever known. Have all good memories if him and Sandy.
Marolyn Supernaw
March 3, 2021
