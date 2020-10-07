Menu
Marvin T Sewing
Marvin T. Sewing, age 101, died October 4, 2020. He was born August 8, 1919, to the late Thomas and Sarah (Carlile) Sewing. Marvin proudly served his county in the United States Army during World War II and was a lifelong farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Sewing; children, Thomas Marvin Sewing and Renae Lynn Sewing; brother, Darold Sewing; sisters, Carol Butts and Rosalie Tawzer. Marvin is survived by a foster son, Earl Gunsel man; nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home at 12 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020, and go in procession to Fisher Cemetery in Underwood, Iowa for graveside service with military honors that will begin at 1 p.m.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
