Mary Abigail "Abbie" Benning, age 70, of Neola, passed away September 4, 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Abbie was born June 27, 1951 in Council Bluffs to the late Marvin and Mary Margaret (Bullard) Swanson. She graduated from Neola Tri-Center High School in 1969. Abbie worked for many years at Eddy's and Menards. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola; Neola Lions Club and a founding member of Tri-Center Dollars for Scholars. In addition to her parents, Abbie was preceded in death by her son, Eric Benning and her sister, JoAnn Schwery. Abbie is survived by her sons, Marvin (Anne) Benning of Charles City, Iowa, Travis (Jamie) Benning of Ankeny, Iowa, Dustin Benning of Blair, Nebraska; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (George) Ruckman of Harlan, Iowa, Colleen Lujan of The Colony, Texas; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Schwery of Panama, Iowa; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church-Neola. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church-Neola. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery with a lunch following at the parish hall. Memorials are suggested to Tri-Center Dollars for Scholars or St. Patrick Catholic Church.