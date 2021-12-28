Menu
Mary Bergantzel
Mary Marie Bergantzel, age 94 years. Mary was born April 24, 1927, in Auburn Ne, to the late Clarence and Blanche Dawley. She passed away December 25, 2021, at her residence in Council Bluffs. Mary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1945. She later married Henry "Hank" Bergantzel on September 10, 1947. Mary worked as a personal banker and retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 1985, after 22 years of service. Mary was well known for her hardanger and was a member of the POTYS Club and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. After retirement Mary and Hank spent a lot of time motorhoming and camping, they also wintered in Alamo TX. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Hank after 72 years of marriage. She is also preceded by her great grandson Connor Hunt. Mary is survived by her children, Carolyn (Robert) Stender, Michael (Maureen) Bergantzel, Elaine Pruitt, Gary "Baby Boo" (Danaye) Bergantzel; grandchildren, Michael, Amy Sue, Gary, Michaelena, Marc, Matthew, Brian, Carrie and Angie; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; lifetime friend, Hazel Knouse. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials to Epworth United Methodist Church or Hillcrest Hospice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
Hugs and prayers for your family Elain
Susan Abel-Dingman
December 28, 2021
I worked at the same bank location as Mary. I remember her as always smiling and helpful. If I remember correctly, she had a fondness for turtles. Offering my condolences to her family.
Janet Petersen
December 28, 2021
