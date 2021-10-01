Mary J. Burney "Ethington", age 67 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home. Mary was born on January 22, 1954 in Omaha, NE. to the late Eugene and Phyllis (McClelland) Ethington. Mary married Charles Burney. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burney in 2019. Mary is survived by 3 daughters, Jeannie McIntosh (Kevin Colton) of Council Bluffs; Sarah Burney Finlan of Pinellas Park, FL.; Trisha Burney (Tim Hausenfluck) of Council Bluffs; 2 sons, Danny and Nickole Ethington of Council Bluffs; Timothy and Brandie Burney of Council Bluffs; sister, Lee and Tom Weidenfeller of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; son-in-law Virgil McIntosh of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Public Visitation on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private family service to follow. Burial of Cremated remains at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.