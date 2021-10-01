Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Burney
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary J. Burney "Ethington", age 67 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home. Mary was born on January 22, 1954 in Omaha, NE. to the late Eugene and Phyllis (McClelland) Ethington. Mary married Charles Burney. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burney in 2019. Mary is survived by 3 daughters, Jeannie McIntosh (Kevin Colton) of Council Bluffs; Sarah Burney Finlan of Pinellas Park, FL.; Trisha Burney (Tim Hausenfluck) of Council Bluffs; 2 sons, Danny and Nickole Ethington of Council Bluffs; Timothy and Brandie Burney of Council Bluffs; sister, Lee and Tom Weidenfeller of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; son-in-law Virgil McIntosh of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Celebration of Life Public Visitation on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private family service to follow. Burial of Cremated remains at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Acosta Family
October 2, 2021
I love Mary. I love that family. So sorry !
Scott points
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results