Mary Arlene Carpenter passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Great Oak Township, Iowa on June 25, 1927, to John and Agnes Farrell Higgins. She had three brothers, Bernard, Gene, Dick and one sister, Kathleen. They grew up together on the family farm. In High School Mary met the love of her life, Phillip Basil Carpenter from Emmets-burg, Iowa. They married on June 2, 1948. They were married for 67 years when Phill passed away in 2016. They were blessed with three children, Julie, Jan and Tim. In 1960 the family moved to Council Bluffs where Phill began a life long career with the US. Postal Service. Mary began teaching at Queen of Apostles grade school where she continued teaching until retiring in 1986. In 1987 Phill retired and they began sharing homes between Council Bluffs and Mesa, Arizona. In 2014 they moved to Swansea, IL to be near their oldest daughter. She is survived by her children, Julie Savage of Fairview Heights, IL, Jan and Matt Groshart of Sheridan, WY, and Tim and Julia Carpenter of Bonney Lake, WA. There are 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bernard, Gene, Dick, Kathleen and son-in-law, Doc Savage. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Albert School system in her name. Cremation was handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. 1773 Frank Scott Pkway W, Belleville. ILL. Phone 618-235-2100. The family will have a graveside memorial in Emmetsburg, Iowa on August 6, 2022.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2021.
Sorry for your loss
Julie
December 20, 2021
Mrs. Carpenter was my 4th grade teacher. She was a good one! I'm 60 now and I was sad to see this. Bless all the family. It is difficult to lose a loved one around the holidays.
Joyce "Gittins" Hagley
Joyce A Hagley
December 20, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mark Jefferson
December 20, 2021
Mrs. Carpenter, Thank You for your many years of enlisting young minds at St. Albert to be as keen as you called upon them to be.
Jon and Candy Narmi
Jon Narmi
December 19, 2021
My 5th grade teacher at St. Albert Catholic school (Queen of Apostles). One of the best for sure, and a woman of faith. But I remember being at an SA football game, not sure how many years ago it was, but she was in the stands. Not even associated with the school anymore, but came to watch and support St. Albert. She couldn´t recall my name but said she can always remember who her students were because she looks in their eyes and said those never change. God Bless Mrs. Carpenter.