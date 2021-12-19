Mary Arlene Carpenter passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021, at the age of 94. Mary was born in Great Oak Township, Iowa on June 25, 1927, to John and Agnes Farrell Higgins. She had three brothers, Bernard, Gene, Dick and one sister, Kathleen. They grew up together on the family farm. In High School Mary met the love of her life, Phillip Basil Carpenter from Emmets-burg, Iowa. They married on June 2, 1948. They were married for 67 years when Phill passed away in 2016. They were blessed with three children, Julie, Jan and Tim. In 1960 the family moved to Council Bluffs where Phill began a life long career with the US. Postal Service. Mary began teaching at Queen of Apostles grade school where she continued teaching until retiring in 1986. In 1987 Phill retired and they began sharing homes between Council Bluffs and Mesa, Arizona. In 2014 they moved to Swansea, IL to be near their oldest daughter. She is survived by her children, Julie Savage of Fairview Heights, IL, Jan and Matt Groshart of Sheridan, WY, and Tim and Julia Carpenter of Bonney Lake, WA. There are 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bernard, Gene, Dick, Kathleen and son-in-law, Doc Savage. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Albert School system in her name. Cremation was handled by Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. 1773 Frank Scott Pkway W, Belleville. ILL. Phone 618-235-2100. The family will have a graveside memorial in Emmetsburg, Iowa on August 6, 2022.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2021.