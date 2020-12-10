Mary Chenoweth, age 59, passed away on December 7, 2020. Mary Chenoweth was born on December 12, 1960 in Omaha, NE to the late Gerald F. and Beverly (Blakeman) Talcott. Mary is survived by her daughters, Keri Talcott and Randi Chenoweth; siblings, Kenneth Talcott, Diane Jones, Kelley Archibald, Larry Archibald; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service that will celebrate her life will be held on her Birthday, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service also at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials