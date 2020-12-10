Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Chenoweth
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary Chenoweth, age 59, passed away on December 7, 2020. Mary Chenoweth was born on December 12, 1960 in Omaha, NE to the late Gerald F. and Beverly (Blakeman) Talcott. Mary is survived by her daughters, Keri Talcott and Randi Chenoweth; siblings, Kenneth Talcott, Diane Jones, Kelley Archibald, Larry Archibald; 4 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service that will celebrate her life will be held on her Birthday, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service also at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
12
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God bless you and your family
Tina Hiatt
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results