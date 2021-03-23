Menu
Mary Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary Claire Rauterkus Clark was born November 20, 1940 in Council Bluffs to John and Marian (Hedrick) Rauterkus. She passed away Saturday March 20, 2021 at her residence. Mary attended St. Peters grade school in Council Bluffs and later St. Patrick's grade school in Fremont, NE; before graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs with the Class of 1958, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She also attended Creighton University and in 1980 graduated from St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois. Mary was united in marriage to Lyle B. Clark on May 5, 1962 and together were blessed with 7 children. Mary worked at Mercy Hospital for 37 years, retiring as House Supervisor. Her memberships include St. Peters Church, St Anne's Altar and Rosary Society, Mercy Guild and their Board. She also volunteered at the Senior Center checking blood pressures . Mary loved the Lord, spending time with family, nursing, and her friendships. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering, crafts, sewing and most of all her family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle B. Clark 11-16-2019, and 2 brothers in law. Survived by daughters, Patty Gantt (Roger), Mary Susan Bradish (Ray), Cheryl Long (John), sons David, Mike (Stephanie), Thomas (David Jones), and Kevin (Kim), 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, sister Patricia Faust (Frank) sister's in law Judy Janson and Vickie Clark, , special cousin Joanne Carmichael, nieces and nephews. Rosary Recitation Thursday 6 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m., at St. Peters Church. Nursing Honors by the CHI-Mercy Honor Guard. Mary will be laid to rest with husband Lyle at Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Kottas Hall at St. Peters. Memorials to St. Peter's Church preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Although I didn´t know your mother, I read her accomplishments throughout life. What a Wonder Woman she was! My sympathy to you kids, remember all the tender moments you shared with a Lady that accomplished so much in a time just having 7 kids was incredible
Judy Brunow
April 5, 2021
Patty, My thoughts and prayers are for you and your family during your time of grief and loss, may God give you and your family the strength needed at this time.
Tim Halbur
March 26, 2021
Remember all the family gatherings at Jean and Claire's house and at Marians. Loved her sense humor, so many memories, she will be missed!
Julie Young
March 25, 2021
We loved to visit with your mom at auctions. I always looked forward to seeing her. Mary was always happy and brightened our day. So sorry for your loss.
Julie and Keith Campbell
March 24, 2021
Your CTA Team
March 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss patty many thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Mark and Kristi Britton
March 23, 2021
Almost 40 years ago my mom was in the hospital with terminal cancer. My brother and I were seeing her regularly towards the end. Mary made sure we could stay in the room all night to help mom with whatever was needed. We were not supposed to but Mary told me she would take care of it. Her kindness was overwhelming in a very tough time of our lives. God bless her.
Paul Andersen
March 23, 2021
So sorry for the family... RIP
Larry Hoover
March 23, 2021
Lovely lady. She will be sorely missed!
Leslie Speck
March 23, 2021
We're so sorry to learn of your loss. May all of your wonderful memories bring you comfort. Sincerely, Don & Ginny Nickles and Paula Nickles Beckman
Ginny Nickles
March 23, 2021
