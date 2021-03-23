Mary Claire Rauterkus Clark was born November 20, 1940 in Council Bluffs to John and Marian (Hedrick) Rauterkus. She passed away Saturday March 20, 2021 at her residence. Mary attended St. Peters grade school in Council Bluffs and later St. Patrick's grade school in Fremont, NE; before graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs with the Class of 1958, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She also attended Creighton University and in 1980 graduated from St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois. Mary was united in marriage to Lyle B. Clark on May 5, 1962 and together were blessed with 7 children. Mary worked at Mercy Hospital for 37 years, retiring as House Supervisor. Her memberships include St. Peters Church, St Anne's Altar and Rosary Society, Mercy Guild and their Board. She also volunteered at the Senior Center checking blood pressures . Mary loved the Lord, spending time with family, nursing, and her friendships. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering, crafts, sewing and most of all her family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle B. Clark 11-16-2019, and 2 brothers in law. Survived by daughters, Patty Gantt (Roger), Mary Susan Bradish (Ray), Cheryl Long (John), sons David, Mike (Stephanie), Thomas (David Jones), and Kevin (Kim), 18 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, sister Patricia Faust (Frank) sister's in law Judy Janson and Vickie Clark, , special cousin Joanne Carmichael, nieces and nephews. Rosary Recitation Thursday 6 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m., at St. Peters Church. Nursing Honors by the CHI-Mercy Honor Guard. Mary will be laid to rest with husband Lyle at Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Kottas Hall at St. Peters. Memorials to St. Peter's Church preferred.