The Daily Nonpareil
Mary Dorner
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary A. Dorner, age 90, passed away peacefully at Jennie Edmundson Hospital July 1, 2021. She was born March 17, 1931 to August and Lorna (Mansperger) Dorner in Omaha, NE. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and loved animals. Her pride and joy were her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Gloria June Peck; sister-in-law, Luna Faye Dorner. Mary is survived by sister, Janis Dorner; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, July 5, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
