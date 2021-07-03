Mary A. Dorner, age 90, passed away peacefully at Jennie Edmundson Hospital July 1, 2021. She was born March 17, 1931 to August and Lorna (Mansperger) Dorner in Omaha, NE. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and loved animals. Her pride and joy were her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Gloria June Peck; sister-in-law, Luna Faye Dorner. Mary is survived by sister, Janis Dorner; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, July 5, 2021. The family will direct memorials.