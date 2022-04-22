Mary I. Duff, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 20, 2022 at Northcrest Living Center. Mary was born February 23, 1931 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to the late Paul and Mary L. (Cress) Filkins. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1948 and on December 29th of the same year married Richard Duff. They were blessed with three children. Mary attended IWCC and earned her LPN Certificate. She worked for many years for Dr. Moriarty. Mary was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the St. Ann's Altar & Rosary Society. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Duff in 2005; daughters, Sharan Kluding and Susan Cullen; grandson, Jason Duff and granddaughter, Christianna Cullen. Mary is survived by her son, Steve (Ruth Ann) Duff; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Earl) Rounds; son-in-law Rodney Cullen; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at St. Peters' Kottas Hall. Visitation with the family, Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Peter's. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools or S.O.L.A.S. Our family will miss our loved one very much but know she is in her eternal home and forever in our hearts.