Mary E. "Maribeth" "Beth" French December 30, 1928 September 16, 2021 Maribeth was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Howard H. and Marjorie A. (Kerr) Speight. She moved to Council Bluffs in 1942, and was married to John "Jack" French, Sr. for 70 years. Maribeth was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and retired from Mercy Hospital Business Office. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who knew her as Nanny Beth. Maribeth is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; Howard, Richard, Robert; sister, Vera Martinez; grandson, Steve Larson; and twin great-grandchildren, Caleb and Lily Escritt. She is survived by her children, John "Jack" Jr. (Patricia), Ralston, Ne, Dick (Charlotte), Russellville, AR, Susan (Mike) Opal, Co. Bluffs; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Colleen McMillen, Fort Collins, CO, Jeannine Eckermann, The Villages, FL; many nieces and nephews. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 239 Frank St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Private family services at a later date.