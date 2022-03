Mary (McDaniel) Hanks age 90, of Missouri Valley, Iowa passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Longview Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, First Lutheran Church, Missouri Valley, Iowa. Final Resting Place Little Sioux Cemetery, Little Sioux, Iowa