Mary J. Grudle, age 87, of Mineola, IA., passed away at her home on October 20, 2020. Mary was born July 29, 1932, in Ames, IA., to the late Ward D. and Lucy E. (Petersen) Reineke. She was a graduate of Oakland High with the Class of 1950, and was also a graduate of Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in 1953. She was united in marriage to Carol C. Grudle on November 21, 1952, and to this union, five children were born. Mary worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Alegent, CHI Hospital for 28 plus years. She later received her BS from Bellevue University in 1998. Mary was a devoted member to the Lutheran Church and Lutheran Womens Mission, and was active in preparing funeral luncheons at Faith Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. She enjoyed being a 4H Jolly Junior Leader, and was active in her retired nursing activities. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Carol in 1992; sisters Margaret Patricia and Marie Ellen. Survivors include her children, sons Wayne (Diane) Grudle, of Crescent, IA., Bob Grudle, of Malvern, IA.; daughters Yvonne (Gary) Saucer-man, of Bremerton, Wash., Toni (Mark) Kreis, of Shawnee, KS; son David (Shelley) Grudle, of Glenwood, IA.; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Ann Chale, of Fargo, N.D. Visitation Friday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 1 p.m., all at the Maher Funeral Home. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Carol, in Plumer Settlement Cemetery. Memorials to Mohms Place, 1435 No. 15th Street, Council Bluffs.