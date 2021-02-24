Menu
Dr. Mary Knott
Lewis Central High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Knott was born December 14,1976 in Council Bluffs and passed away February 13th 2021 in Carlsbad, California. Survivors include her parents Dr. Jim and Stella Knott, sisters Alicia Jones (Dr. David Jones), all Council Bluffs, Kathleen Knott-Mauer(William), Ames, IA; niece Eva Jones, nephews Ethan and Eli Jones, Council Bluffs, Liam and Kane Knott-Mauer, of Ames, IA, grandfather Dr. James L. Knott, Council Bluffs, aunts and uncles, Robert and Natalia Andersen, Scottsdale, AZ; Craig and Joan Andersen, Fort Worth, Texas, David and Kathy Knott, Paul and Kathy Knott, many cousins, countless loving friends from across this country and her little fur babies. Mary graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1994 and Iowa State University biochemistry in 1996 and Iowa State College of Veterinarian Medicine in May of 2000. Visitation for Mary will be Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi- Queen of Apostles Church. Memorials are suggested to www.endureus.com which is support for protection of the planet and for those unfortunately cannot enjoy nature firsthand, a cause Mary helped create, Council Bluffs Animal Shelter and Iowa State University College of Veterinarian Medicine. Mary will be laid to rest in the spring at St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Feb
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi-Queen of Apostles
3304 4th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My niece, Amy Pogge went to school with one of your girls. A donation to SOLAS (SUPPORT OUR LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTER), An animal rescue group in Co Bluffs received a donation in memory of Mary. So very sorry for your loss of a wonderful young gal.
Dadie File
March 4, 2021
Our family was deeply saddened to hear about your loss of Mary. Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to your entire family. Mary made this world a better place, as she brought so much joy into the world. Mary will be deeply missed.
Candi Glynn(Jones)
March 2, 2021
Our deepest condolences on this very very sad loss, and sending best wishes that the memories so many have of Dr Mary Elizabeth Knott will be a blessing and a comfort for her loved ones and friends. On behalf of Iowa State University, College of Agric and Life Sciences
Daniel Robison
March 1, 2021
Sending loving thoughts and prayers to the Knott Family. May her spirit continue to light up the sky.
Roxana Rojo Yantos
February 27, 2021
Dr Knott was our super hero. We trusted her completely. She had the health, well-being and lives of our animals-our babies-in her hands. She was brilliant, confident compassionate, and endlessly gifted. She gave us peace, hope and courage. We knew her as our Dr., but we watched her quietly change into a world class athlete. There will not ever be another Dr Knott. We will remember her and think of her always as we find our way forward without her.
Holly Shouse
February 26, 2021
Jim and Stella, Mike and I cannot begin to know how you feel. Just know, we are sending our thought and prayers to you and your family. God be with you. Mike and Marla
Mike & Marla Spitznagle
February 26, 2021
David, Julie, Kori and Sydney
February 26, 2021
Our entire family was saddened to hear of Mary´s passing. Please accept our condolences. She was a wonderful woman who accomplished so much in her short time on earth. We will keep her and the entire family in our thoughts and prayers. May the Holy Spirit be with you.
Jim and Patti Verlengia
February 26, 2021
Lewis Central Class of 1994
February 25, 2021
Greg Marsolais
February 25, 2021
Jim &Stella, so sorry for your loss. Mary was a light in the world and loved by many. Marg and my mom are taking good care of her. You are all in my prayers
Michealia Boysen VanScoy
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Linda (Kuper) Stillwell
February 25, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Mary's passing....we were such good friends throughout elementary school and I have many great memories of being at the Knott household and all the time we spent playing at the big playground behind their house! Condolences to the family, you are in my prayers.
Rebecca Leitch Johnston
February 25, 2021
Dr. Knott and all family and friends of Mary. My son Steve, Cole and myself send you our deepest condolences. She's in the Lord arms now and he is taking care of her. All our Love always .
Pam Piazza
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry that we have lost Mary. You are all in my prayers and I hope you can find peace.
Michelle Jensen
February 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
john lynch
Friend
February 25, 2021
Your Omni Dental Family
February 25, 2021
Jim and Stella as a parent I can only imagine your pain and I send prayers to help you through this difficult time. I remember Mary when she attended LC with my daughters. She always had a smile on her beautiful face and a kind nature. May memories of happy times shared bring you comfort.
Sue Borman
February 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around you and your family and keep you strong.
Ed Kerns
February 25, 2021
Mary was my colleague at Oasis and invited me in to her "tribe " as she´d say. She became a beloved friend and I think of her daily throughout each day. There are no words to capture how much she affected me and memories we shared will forever be ingrained in my mind. She will be in a very special place in my heart the rest of my days. Praying for her parents, sisters and other relatives and friends as we try to find peace. We are all better human beings for knowing her: May we all strive to find our own Kona.
Aimee Beger DVM
February 25, 2021
Stella, Jim & Family, My thoughts, prayers & sympathy are with all of you at this sad time. As a young girl, Mary was a wonderful student who was eager to learn and was kind to her friends and sisters and grew into an adult with those same characteristics and more. Her adventures sound amazing and I loved reading her blog. She was a wonderful young lady. I am so sorry!
Sharon Collins
February 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you on your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
John and Cheri Hahn
February 24, 2021
Jim & Stella & family. I offer you my sympathy on the loss of your daughter Mary. May God give you strength and faith to you and your family at this sorrowful time. You will remain in my prayers. May God take her in His arms to heaven.. May her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God rest in Peace.. AMEN..
Al Thramer
February 24, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. We will remember your family in our prayers.
Marsha & Jim Schlautman
February 24, 2021
Mary was an important part of the LC wrestling championship program. Many will miss her.
OmRichard Bleth
February 24, 2021
Intrado Procurement Team
February 24, 2021
Ron Tenney, DVM
February 24, 2021
I wish I could be there with you to celebrate such a wonderful person's life. Mary was so integral to our veterinary practice for 8 years. We will miss her greatly. She changes all of our lives for the better.
Ron Tenney, DVM
February 24, 2021
The family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Motes
February 24, 2021
