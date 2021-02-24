Dr. Mary Elizabeth Knott was born December 14,1976 in Council Bluffs and passed away February 13th 2021 in Carlsbad, California. Survivors include her parents Dr. Jim and Stella Knott, sisters Alicia Jones (Dr. David Jones), all Council Bluffs, Kathleen Knott-Mauer(William), Ames, IA; niece Eva Jones, nephews Ethan and Eli Jones, Council Bluffs, Liam and Kane Knott-Mauer, of Ames, IA, grandfather Dr. James L. Knott, Council Bluffs, aunts and uncles, Robert and Natalia Andersen, Scottsdale, AZ; Craig and Joan Andersen, Fort Worth, Texas, David and Kathy Knott, Paul and Kathy Knott, many cousins, countless loving friends from across this country and her little fur babies. Mary graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1994 and Iowa State University biochemistry in 1996 and Iowa State College of Veterinarian Medicine in May of 2000. Visitation for Mary will be Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi- Queen of Apostles Church. Memorials are suggested to www.endureus.com
which is support for protection of the planet and for those unfortunately cannot enjoy nature firsthand, a cause Mary helped create, Council Bluffs Animal Shelter and Iowa State University College of Veterinarian Medicine. Mary will be laid to rest in the spring at St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 24, 2021.