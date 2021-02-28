Mary Lou (Kirkpatrick) Vallier passed away on February 17, 2021. Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents, Burnie and Dorothy (Rhodes) Kirkpatrick; husband, Lorane Vallier; son, Allen Vallier; grandson, Shawn Heldt; brother, Junior Kirkpatrick; and sisters, Goldie Butterfield and Jackie Edenburn. She is survived by her sister, Donna Vinson; daughter, Sherry Heldt; son, Loren Vallier; grandchildren, Roger Heldt, Jr., Tod Heldt, Jessica (David) Cockman, and Timothy (Mallory) Vallier; 5 great-grandchildren; best friend ever, Beverlee Powell; and many other family and friends. Due to Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no services, as she wanted to be remembered in your hearts only. Her ashes will be mixed with her beloved husband, Lorane's, and released in one of the places that her and Lorane loved to be in the Yankton, S.D. area.