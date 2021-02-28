Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lou (Kirkpatrick) Vallier
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary Lou (Kirkpatrick) Vallier passed away on February 17, 2021. Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents, Burnie and Dorothy (Rhodes) Kirkpatrick; husband, Lorane Vallier; son, Allen Vallier; grandson, Shawn Heldt; brother, Junior Kirkpatrick; and sisters, Goldie Butterfield and Jackie Edenburn. She is survived by her sister, Donna Vinson; daughter, Sherry Heldt; son, Loren Vallier; grandchildren, Roger Heldt, Jr., Tod Heldt, Jessica (David) Cockman, and Timothy (Mallory) Vallier; 5 great-grandchildren; best friend ever, Beverlee Powell; and many other family and friends. Due to Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no services, as she wanted to be remembered in your hearts only. Her ashes will be mixed with her beloved husband, Lorane's, and released in one of the places that her and Lorane loved to be in the Yankton, S.D. area.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Loren, so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tim Capel
March 1, 2021
Sherry, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! Aunt Jackie and her are together again.
Cindy Beltz Jones
March 1, 2021
Condolences and prayers for your familys loss.
Vicki Bailey- Smith
March 1, 2021
Oh Rod, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and good thoughts to you and the family. Stay Strong.
Jenny Kerns Brooks ALHS71
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results