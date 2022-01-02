Menu
Mary Peters
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
Mary W. Peters passed away at Fairfax, Virginia on December 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Mary was a loving spouse, mother, sister and dedicated teacher of children with special needs. Mary was a devoted friend, the light of family gatherings and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband Douglas, child Matthew and granddaughter Emma, and children William, Kathleen, and Brian. Her sisters Julie and Margaret and their families in Iowa share in remembrance of Mary. A memorial is planned for January 8, 2022 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va. starting at 1p.m. A memorial is planned for January 8, 2022 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va. starting at 1 p.m.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With love, The Tamers.
January 7, 2022
Parasto & Hooman
January 7, 2022
Sending love to Kathleen and the Peter's family. I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with Kathleen's family growing up in middle school and high school. My favorite memory of Mary was being in the kitchen with her while she cooked and rocking out to the Beatles with her. She taught me how to dance " the pony" . Her smile was like sunshine. Rest in peace Mary. May you shine down on your family as bright as your beautiful smile.
Melissa Ukele Fernandez
January 2, 2022
RIP Mary.
Frank Titus
January 2, 2022
