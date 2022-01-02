Mary W. Peters passed away at Fairfax, Virginia on December 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Mary was a loving spouse, mother, sister and dedicated teacher of children with special needs. Mary was a devoted friend, the light of family gatherings and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband Douglas, child Matthew and granddaughter Emma, and children William, Kathleen, and Brian. Her sisters Julie and Margaret and their families in Iowa share in remembrance of Mary. A memorial is planned for January 8, 2022 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va. starting at 1p.m. A memorial is planned for January 8, 2022 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va. starting at 1 p.m.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.