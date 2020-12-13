Menu
Mary Rita Ramsey
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary Rita Ramsey, age 97, passed away at her daughter's home in San Antonio, Texas on December 7, 2020. Mary Rita was born in Council Bluffs on August 22, 1923, to the late William Harlin Hurd and Agnes (Mullen) Hurd. She was a long time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mary Rita worked many years for Medical Anesthesiologists Associates. She was united in marriage to John "Jack" Ramsey on November 17, 1945, who passed away in 1986. She had one brother, Harlin H. Hurd, who preceded her in death; as well as her late husbands, Ron Halldorson, and James Parker. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Kim) Stoddard; sons, Bill Ramsey, Kevin (Beth) Ramsey, Paul (Maria) Ramsey, and Patrick (Kathie) Ramsey; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and several extended family members. A private service will be held at a later date. The family has suggested sending any memorials to a favorite charity.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
14 Entries
Miss you Mom. Can't wait to see you again where you and Dad are. Love Paul and Maria
Paul G Ramsey &Maria
January 19, 2022
Bill and Family, I am truly sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mom was a great caring and funny person with lots of personality . Although it has been many years since I've seen your Mom, I feel blessed to have know her. Hold on to your precious memories. Thinking of all of you . Take care and bless you. Marie
Marie
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Bill.
Sybil Yutesler Finken
December 18, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. But your loss is heavens gain. May she be in the arms of Jesus.
Ed and and Marilyn Halldorson
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a great person and saved my dad´s life. she brought our family great joy! Thank you for sharing her with us, even though it was much too short of time.
Diane (Halldorson) and Jerry Jorgensen
December 16, 2020
I am a grand daughter of Roland Halldorson. Rita touched my heart and was such a beautiful person. She brought such joy to my grandpa during his time of grief. She made the best homemade rolls and was just the best cook who shared many recipes. I will always remember her sending leftovers home with everyone in ziploc baggies . I´m so sad of her passing but know she is now reunited with her loves...I wish a blanket of peace to all her family.
Tracie Duensing
December 16, 2020
Rita was a great lady with a wonderful family. A great wife to my wife's dad Ron Halldorson. Loved her homemade dinner roles.
Jerry and Diane Jorgensen
December 16, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing. We remember many good times with some of the Ramsey children. Darwin graduated from St. Alberts in 1969 and Maureen (Wettengel) in 1970. Your family will be in our prayers. May Mary Rita rest in God's eternal peace.
Darwin & Maureen Kruse
December 14, 2020
Ramsey family, I am so saddened by the loss of Mary Rita. She was a great lady. I remember as kids going to the Ramsey house to play and Mary Rita´s contagious laugh. She will be truly missed.
Chris Leber
December 14, 2020
Your mother was one of the nicest people I have ever met! She used to come into the bank and was the sweetest thing!!! Hugs & prayers to her family!!!
Patti Clark Gillette
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. She was a great lady. When we were kids and always hanging out together I felt she was almost like my 2nd mom. I was just thinking how good those cinnamon rolls were she used to make. Y´all had really good parents. Hope you all are safe and happy and your families are doing well. Take care.
Jim Miller
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I always loved your mom, she helped raise me.
John and and Lorrie Reddish
December 14, 2020
Sorry to hear about your Mom. Thinking of you all. Your Mom was quite a character.
Gary Goeser
December 14, 2020
Bill, I am sorry for your loss. Your Mother was a beautiful person, kind soul and made the world a better place
Michealia Boysen VanScoy
December 14, 2020
