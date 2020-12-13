Mary Rita Ramsey, age 97, passed away at her daughter's home in San Antonio, Texas on December 7, 2020. Mary Rita was born in Council Bluffs on August 22, 1923, to the late William Harlin Hurd and Agnes (Mullen) Hurd. She was a long time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mary Rita worked many years for Medical Anesthesiologists Associates. She was united in marriage to John "Jack" Ramsey on November 17, 1945, who passed away in 1986. She had one brother, Harlin H. Hurd, who preceded her in death; as well as her late husbands, Ron Halldorson, and James Parker. Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne (Kim) Stoddard; sons, Bill Ramsey, Kevin (Beth) Ramsey, Paul (Maria) Ramsey, and Patrick (Kathie) Ramsey; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and several extended family members. A private service will be held at a later date. The family has suggested sending any memorials to a favorite charity
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 13, 2020.