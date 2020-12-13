I am a grand daughter of Roland Halldorson. Rita touched my heart and was such a beautiful person. She brought such joy to my grandpa during his time of grief. She made the best homemade rolls and was just the best cook who shared many recipes. I will always remember her sending leftovers home with everyone in ziploc baggies . I´m so sad of her passing but know she is now reunited with her loves...I wish a blanket of peace to all her family.

Tracie Duensing December 16, 2020