Mary Traugh
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Mary "Kathleen" Traugh, age 78 years. Kathleen was born to the late Russell and Anne Smith, December 14, 1942, in Council Bluffs, IA. She passed away September 30, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Kathleen graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in 1962. Kathleen is survived by husband, Randall Traugh; daughter, Susan (Ron) Spuhler; son, Kelly (Staci) Sterling; grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Aaron and Allison Spuhler, Russell and Violet Sterling, Amaya Traugh; stepchildren, Ryan Traugh and Heidi Traugh. Services Friday 11 a.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation to start one hour prior at 10 a.m. at the Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to Deaf Missions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs
