Matthias "Matt" Nunez age 86, Council Bluffs passed away February 27th, 2021 at his residence with his family at his side. Matt was born, February 24, 1935 in Council Bluffs to the late Guadalupe and Cruz (Acosta) Nunez and attended Thomas Jefferson. He proudly served in the National Guard and was a three time Golden Glove Boxing Champion 1952, 53, 54. Matt worked for over 38 years at Campbell Soup Company as a mechanic before retiring in 1997. He and wife Nancy loved camping, bowling and the Eagles Club 104 where Matt served as past president. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy, grandson Lance Hannon, wife Nancy on December 1, 2020, siblings Mary Ortez and husband Dick, Lil Arellano and husband Rick, Margaret Walker. Survivors include brother Mike Nunez, Omaha, children and spouses, Mike and Barb Nice, Council Bluffs, Lois Haas and Jim, North Carolina, Gib Hannon, OM; Russ Hannon and Judy, OM; Tom Hannon, Council Bluffs, Steve Nice, Susan Kjeldgaard and Duane, Lisa Nice and Don Donnelly, Paula Nice, Kathy Spring all Council Bluffs, Kathy Lemon and Kevin, Eagle Grove, IA; Tony Nunez and Kimberly, Mondamin, IA; Michelle Nunez, Council Bluffs, 31 grandchildren and a nest of great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Matt will be laid to rest with wife Nancy at Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimers is suggested.