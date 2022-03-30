Menu
Max Bisbee
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Max Bisbee, 93, of Carson, IA, passed away February 24, 2022 at the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Mark) Raney, Barbara (Wayne) Pedersen, and Jeff Bisbee. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Macedonia United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in the Macedonia Cemetery. Memorials are to the Pioneer Trail Museum or Macedonia Hamilton Development.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Macedonia United Methodist Church
IA
Apr
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Macedonia United Methodist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
