Max Bisbee, 93, of Carson, IA, passed away February 24, 2022 at the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Mark) Raney, Barbara (Wayne) Pedersen, and Jeff Bisbee. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Macedonia United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be in the Macedonia Cemetery. Memorials are to the Pioneer Trail Museum or Macedonia Hamilton Development.