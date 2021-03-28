Melissa Ann "Missy" Larchick, age 56, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence, after a courageous battle with ALS. Missy was born on September 14, 1964 in Council Bluffs to the late Lloyd G. and Margaret Hall Sr. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1982. Missy married John Larchick on May 10, 1985 and to this union a daughter Erica, and a son Tyler were born. Missy worked for Bank of the West as a Customer Service Manager. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, and was also preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Sutton, Lloyd G. Hall Jr., Clifford Sutton, Dorothy Jean Sutton, Marsha Yesnowski, and Sandra Linkenhoker. Survivors include her husband John; daughter, Erica Dennis and husband Ryan of Des Moines, Iowa; son Tyler; siblings: Paula (Marty) Adame, Sam "Frank" (Lydia) Sutton, Frank (Sylvia) Hall, Linda Sutton, Joan (Stephen) Rossie, and Kathe (Rick) Symanski; nieces and nephews; and the Larchick families. Rosary will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 8 p.m., all at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in St .Joseph Cemetery, with luncheon at St. Patrick's Hall. Family has suggested memorials to ALS in the Heartland.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.