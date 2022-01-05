Melissa Rose, 38, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. She is survived by her mother, Kris Rose (Quincy Stephens); sister, Nicole Shady (Travis, Hunter, Nevada); brother, Terry Stephens; four step-sisters; loving companion, Earl Schaffer (his children, Jordan, Cody); maternal grandmother, Beverly Jager; paternal grandmother, Dixie Rose; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Carson Community Center, in Carson. Visitation with family greeting friends will begin at 4 p.m. until the start of service. Memorials are directed to the family.