The Daily Nonpareil
Melissa Rose
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Melissa Rose, 38, of Carson, Iowa, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. She is survived by her mother, Kris Rose (Quincy Stephens); sister, Nicole Shady (Travis, Hunter, Nevada); brother, Terry Stephens; four step-sisters; loving companion, Earl Schaffer (his children, Jordan, Cody); maternal grandmother, Beverly Jager; paternal grandmother, Dixie Rose; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Carson Community Center, in Carson. Visitation with family greeting friends will begin at 4 p.m. until the start of service. Memorials are directed to the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carson Community Center
IA
Jan
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Carson Community Center
Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s hard to understand why people are taken from us, but find comfort in knowing you were a special part of her well lived life. We are sorry for your loss.
Dave Brown & De De Breci
January 6, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Linda Trede
Other
January 5, 2022
