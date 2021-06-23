Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Melvin Samples
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Melvin Gray Samples Melvin Gray Samples, 69, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home in Savannah Township, MN. Mel was born January 27, 1952 in Red Oak, IA to Elvin and Ramona (Rasmussen) Samples. He attended school in Carson, IA, graduating from Carson-Macedonia High School in 1970. He entered the U.S. Army Reserves in 1970 and served until 1975. Mel became a Professional Land Surveyor/Civil Engineer and worked for HGM & Associates in Council Bluffs for 38 years with the last 8 years as vice-president and co-owner of the company before retiring in 2017. On April 6, 1974 he was united in marriage to Christie Lea Colvin in Carson, IA. Their life was made complete with the birth of their daughter, Jami, and son, Kyle. Words cannot express how very proud Mel was of his children. Mel was an active member of the Society of Land Surveyors and served as president in 2001-2002. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and at his lake home in Minnesota. He loved watching the Chicago Bears play football and attended many games at Soldier Field throughout the years. He loved football and couldn't wait for fall when watching games every Sunday with his family could resume. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He had a special bond with each grandson. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Ramona; his brother David; brother-in-law, David Brockman; and father-in-law, Leo Colvin. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christie; daughter, Jami (Brad) Kline of Moorhead, MN; son, Kyle (Janet) Samples of Council Bluffs; 5 grandsons, Layne Samples, Lars Samples, Logan Kline, Mason Kline, Nolan Kline; sister, Diane Brockman of Carson; brother-in-law, Mike Colvin of Omaha, NE; mother-in-law, Sandra Colvin of Council Bluffs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family memorial will be held. Memorials may be made in Mel's memory to Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club and to St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care of Park Rapids. Condolences may be left for the family at www.cease funeralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Chris, Jamie and Kyle and all them grandbabies. I'm at a loss of words for hearing this passing of Mel. You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this time. May you be comforted from pictures and memories and all the life lessons he has passed on to all of you. God Bless you all.
Teri Miller-Moore
Other
June 24, 2021
Chris, Jami, Kyle and families - I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathy is with all of you.
Sally
Friend
June 23, 2021
Christie, Jami and Kyle: I'd like to offer my condolences to you and the rest of family for your loss of Mel. I was saddened today to read of his passing and recall many SLSI meetings in Ames where I'd chat with him and we'd talk of the old times at McKeown & Associates. Melvin always had a cheerful smile and pleasant outlook ! And just know that the Good Lord has taken him into His Kingdom where he will be there to greet you when the time is right and there will be no more worries, no more tears. I loved working with Mel and will always remember his helpful, friendly disposition. Our thoughts and prayers are with you today and as you cope with this loss. Terence and Connie Crawford, Denison, IA
Terry Crawford
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear Mel is gone. Missed working with him at HGM after I left, talking about fishing and of course THE BEARS. Take care.
Lyle and Pam
Friend
June 23, 2021
C-Dock Family Love To You All
June 22, 2021
Chris, Jamie, Kyle and family, Laurie and I were so sad to hear of Mel' passing. I know that this is a very difficult time for you and your family and our hearts go out to you and all of his loved ones. You are in our prayers. May God's blessings be a comfort to you, your family and friends in this time of need.
Ron Bell
Work
June 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results