Christie, Jami and Kyle: I'd like to offer my condolences to you and the rest of family for your loss of Mel. I was saddened today to read of his passing and recall many SLSI meetings in Ames where I'd chat with him and we'd talk of the old times at McKeown & Associates. Melvin always had a cheerful smile and pleasant outlook ! And just know that the Good Lord has taken him into His Kingdom where he will be there to greet you when the time is right and there will be no more worries, no more tears. I loved working with Mel and will always remember his helpful, friendly disposition. Our thoughts and prayers are with you today and as you cope with this loss. Terence and Connie Crawford, Denison, IA

Terry Crawford Friend June 23, 2021