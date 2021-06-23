Melvin Gray Samples Melvin Gray Samples, 69, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his home in Savannah Township, MN. Mel was born January 27, 1952 in Red Oak, IA to Elvin and Ramona (Rasmussen) Samples. He attended school in Carson, IA, graduating from Carson-Macedonia High School in 1970. He entered the U.S. Army Reserves in 1970 and served until 1975. Mel became a Professional Land Surveyor/Civil Engineer and worked for HGM & Associates in Council Bluffs for 38 years with the last 8 years as vice-president and co-owner of the company before retiring in 2017. On April 6, 1974 he was united in marriage to Christie Lea Colvin in Carson, IA. Their life was made complete with the birth of their daughter, Jami, and son, Kyle. Words cannot express how very proud Mel was of his children. Mel was an active member of the Society of Land Surveyors and served as president in 2001-2002. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and at his lake home in Minnesota. He loved watching the Chicago Bears play football and attended many games at Soldier Field throughout the years. He loved football and couldn't wait for fall when watching games every Sunday with his family could resume. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He had a special bond with each grandson. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Ramona; his brother David; brother-in-law, David Brockman; and father-in-law, Leo Colvin. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christie; daughter, Jami (Brad) Kline of Moorhead, MN; son, Kyle (Janet) Samples of Council Bluffs; 5 grandsons, Layne Samples, Lars Samples, Logan Kline, Mason Kline, Nolan Kline; sister, Diane Brockman of Carson; brother-in-law, Mike Colvin of Omaha, NE; mother-in-law, Sandra Colvin of Council Bluffs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family memorial will be held. Memorials may be made in Mel's memory to Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club and to St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care of Park Rapids. Condolences may be left for the family at www.cease funeralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 23, 2021.