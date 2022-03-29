Merlyn "Les" J. Lesline, age 89 years. Merlyn was born November 16, 1932, to the late Harry and Bernice Lesline (Christensen) in Logan IA. He passed away March 24, 2022, in West Plains MO. Les graduated from Beebee Town High School in Iowa in 1952. After high school Les served his country in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956. He married Marjorie Deal on October 26, 1963. Les was a manager for the Firestone Complete Auto Care in Omaha NE for many years and retired in September of 1987. He and Marjorie then moved to Arkansas to work his dream job to run a fishing resort. Along with fishing Les enjoyed bowling and was a huge Huskers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; son, Michael; sister, Norma Jean Christensen. Les is survived by his daughter Monica (Robert) Allen; stepson, Mark Snyder; step grandson Jessi Allen; grandchildren, Sarah, Rebecca, Kathleen and Mitchell Dillon; nieces, Sandra Kovar, Teresa Golden; nephew, Timothy Weatherington; other nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bayliss Park Chapel.