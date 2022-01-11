Merna L. Dobbs, age 86, passed away peacefully January 8, 2022 at Country House Residence. Merna was born June 2, 1935 to the late Joe and Grace Lorimor. She grew up on a farm near Shenandoah IA and graduated from Farragut High School in 1952 as class valedictorian. Merna married Bill Dobbs July 16, 1960 and had 2 children Randy and Pam. In addition to raising a family, Merna worked outside the home as well. She was employed with Frito Lay Corporation for a few years before joining OPPD in the engineering dept. where she worked many years and eventually retired. She was also instrumental in the management and success of Dobbs Construction. Merna was a member of Broadway Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending her free time with her family, especially her sisters and her grandchildren. She loved to host large extended family gatherings at her house. Christmas Gatherings and "Zoo Day"were a couple of her favorites. In addition to her parents, Merna was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Pam, sister Marvel and brother, Duane. Survivors include her son Randy Dobbs and wife Amber (Pickinpaugh), grandsons Camden and Connor Dobbs, and sisters Marilyn, Lavon and Loraine. Many nieces, nephews and their children. Funeral service, Wednesday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer's Foundation or the America Stroke Association
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 11, 2022.