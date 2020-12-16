Menu
Meryle Young
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Meryle Elizabeth Young was born March 13, 1946 in Clarinda, Iowa to Carl and Mary (Maxwell) Young. Meryle was one of 6 children. She passed away in her home on Friday December 11, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Meryle was preceded in death by her parents, brother Vollie Young and his wife Lorraine of Council Bluffs, brother Carl Young JR of Madrid, Iowa, sister Carolyn (Ron) Bain of Omaha, NE and a grandfather Allen Maxwell of Clarinda, IA. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Lori Eckles of Plattsburg, MO; sisters Carlene Stevens of Clarinda, IA and Nancy (Said) Hakam of Houston, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and Meryle's two special friends Candy Dofner and Sandy Anderson of Council Bluffs. Meryle was a loving and caring person with a big heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service will be Thursday December 17, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Meryle your great stories and wisdom will truly be missed. You had such an interesting outlook on life I am glad I was gifted with the opportunity to experience this. Sending healing prayers and condolences to your family.
Shannon Vargas
December 16, 2020
