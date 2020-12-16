Meryle Elizabeth Young was born March 13, 1946 in Clarinda, Iowa to Carl and Mary (Maxwell) Young. Meryle was one of 6 children. She passed away in her home on Friday December 11, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Meryle was preceded in death by her parents, brother Vollie Young and his wife Lorraine of Council Bluffs, brother Carl Young JR of Madrid, Iowa, sister Carolyn (Ron) Bain of Omaha, NE and a grandfather Allen Maxwell of Clarinda, IA. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Lori Eckles of Plattsburg, MO; sisters Carlene Stevens of Clarinda, IA and Nancy (Said) Hakam of Houston, TX; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and Meryle's two special friends Candy Dofner and Sandy Anderson of Council Bluffs. Meryle was a loving and caring person with a big heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service will be Thursday December 17, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family burial will be held at a later date.