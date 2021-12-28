Michael Biggs, age 64, passed away at Mercy Hospital on December 21, 2021. He was born September 19, 1957 to Max and Lois (Beherens) Biggs in Sioux City, Iowa. Michael enjoyed golfing, boats with Heartland Gondola's and anything to do with water and sun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Biggs. Michael is survived by daughter, Samantha (Keaton) Reed; sister, Michelle Hubbard; granddaughter, Kennedy Reed; niece, Lilly Hubbard; many family and friends. A Celebration of life will be held later in the spring with burial at Anita Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.