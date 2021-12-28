Menu
Michael Biggs
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Michael Biggs, age 64, passed away at Mercy Hospital on December 21, 2021. He was born September 19, 1957 to Max and Lois (Beherens) Biggs in Sioux City, Iowa. Michael enjoyed golfing, boats with Heartland Gondola's and anything to do with water and sun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Biggs. Michael is survived by daughter, Samantha (Keaton) Reed; sister, Michelle Hubbard; granddaughter, Kennedy Reed; niece, Lilly Hubbard; many family and friends. A Celebration of life will be held later in the spring with burial at Anita Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
I am truly sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I worked with him at Ralston Arena. He was a fine man and will be greatly missed.
Lanny Henricksen
January 19, 2022
