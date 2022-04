Michael Thomas Dooley, age 69, passed away November 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the DC Centre Banquet Facility, located at 11830 Stonegate Drive, Omaha, NE. Sharing of memories from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a light lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.