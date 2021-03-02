Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Michael Matheson
Abraham Lincoln High School
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Michael L. Matheson, age 70, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away February 28, 2021, in Port Angeles, Washington, after a very long, courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born August 6, 1950, in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Alberta Matheson, brother Shawn and son-in-law George R. Wickman in 2019. Michael is survived by his wife, Gay; daughters, Amie Wickman, Council Bluffs, Rebecca Leaders, Underwood, IA and Ashley (Dave) Swiercz, Frankfort, IL; Six grandchildren; the girl's mother, Cindy Matheson-Boone (Mike), Omaha; brothers Todd Matheson, Council Bluffs, Steve Matheson, Omaha and stepmother, Patricia Matheson, Council Bluffs; stepsons Tristan and Garth. Michael has graciously donated his body to science.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 2, 2021.
I am so sorry to see the passing of Mike. Mike was my best friend from high school. I knew him since 6th grade. We used to ride our motorcycles all over Council Bluffs. He took our wedding pictures before he ever started his photography business. He was a fantastic photographer. Unfortunately I lost contact with him when he moved to the west coast. I will miss him.
John Plumb
March 9, 2021
We are so sad to learn of Mike's passing. Our sympathy goes out to all of his loved ones. I am sure he will be greatly missed. So glad that he and Gay made the trip to CB for our class reunion. We remember him as a very kind and caring soul. Sending our prayers.
Tom and Sharon Judkins
March 9, 2021
