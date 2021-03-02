Michael L. Matheson, age 70, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away February 28, 2021, in Port Angeles, Washington, after a very long, courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born August 6, 1950, in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Alberta Matheson, brother Shawn and son-in-law George R. Wickman in 2019. Michael is survived by his wife, Gay; daughters, Amie Wickman, Council Bluffs, Rebecca Leaders, Underwood, IA and Ashley (Dave) Swiercz, Frankfort, IL; Six grandchildren; the girl's mother, Cindy Matheson-Boone (Mike), Omaha; brothers Todd Matheson, Council Bluffs, Steve Matheson, Omaha and stepmother, Patricia Matheson, Council Bluffs; stepsons Tristan and Garth. Michael has graciously donated his body to science.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 2, 2021.