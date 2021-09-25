Michael Charles Monahan, 71 years young, of Council Bluffs, passed away at CHI Bergan Medical Center in Omaha on September 23, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born June 5, 1950 to Charles and Marie (Miller) Monahan. Mike grew up in Portsmouth, Iowa and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1969. He married Barbara Ward on October 8, 1983 in Council Bluffs and spent 38 years happily married. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie Monahan; sisters, Lois, Dorothy and Donna; and grandson, Dillion Lustgraaf. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Michael (Taylor) Monahan, Kala (Mike Shutters), Jessica (Brad) Aude, Matt, Jared, Sara and Kelly; grandchildren, Rachel, Stephanie, and Ciara Ward, Emily and Marissa Aude, Robert and Ryder Monahan, Rashelle Lustgraaf and Parker Monahan, great-grandson, Ben Walling; brothers, Patrick (Ruth) Monahan, Phil and Greg; sisters, Marilyn Aherns, and Darlene (Chuck) Montgomery; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was employed by Mark Hydraulics in Omaha and retired from Council Bluffs Community Schools in 2012. Funeral service, Monday, 2 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A luncheon will follow at Broadway Christian Church. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorials.