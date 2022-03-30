Michael David Stevens, age 52, passed away March 28, 2022, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, IA. Michael was born in Omaha, NE., on August 21, 1969, to the late Henry and Darlene Stevens. In 1993 Michael graduated from Lewis Central. He is also preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, who were his second set of parents, Patricia and Walter Reicks; sister Cecilia. During Michael's lifetime, Walter and Patricia would include him on many of their family vacations, and spent many of their weekends together. Survivors include brothers Edward "Butch" (Tina Stevens), Raymond "Bill" (Becky) Stevens, Henry (Catherine Anne Elgan) Stevens; nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 12 o'clock noon, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room.