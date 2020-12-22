Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Dean West
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Michael Dean West age 76, passed away December 20,2020 in Missouri Valley, IA. Michael was born, July 20, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late George and Wanda (Kinney) West SR. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam and was a Tank Commander. Michael was a former member of the Missouri Valley VFW and was a huge Denver Bronco Fan, and worked for almost 40 years at Mercy Hospital. He is preceded by his parents, wife Judy, brother Pat West, nephews PeeWee West and Ron West Jr; great nephew Adam West. Survivors include his daughters, Jaime Tuttle (Eric), Avoca, IA; Jennifer West (Scott Maur), Archer, IA; Michelle West (Brandon Smith) Missouri Valley, IA; 8 grandchildren, Sydney Michael Kelly, Julia Lynch, Ellix Hardy, Xavier Anderson, Josie Pierce, Hunter Anderson, Rod Kelly 111, Maison Johnson, 1 great-grandson, sister Teresa Boll(Rick) Honey Creek, brothers George West JR(Kathy) Crescent, IA; Ron West (Deb) Honey Creek, IA; Rick West(Nancy) Honey Creek, IA; sister in law Sue West Honey Creek ,IA; nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:30am to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Branson Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 337. ]
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tara McGraw
December 22, 2020
Judy and family, I am sorry about Mike. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I always enjoyed visiting with at the dental office.
Phyllis White
December 22, 2020
Sincere condolences and prayers for your family. Jerry and I had good times with Mike and his brothers, he will be missed by many.
Sally Whitbeck
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results