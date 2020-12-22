Michael Dean West age 76, passed away December 20,2020 in Missouri Valley, IA. Michael was born, July 20, 1944 in Council Bluffs to the late George and Wanda (Kinney) West SR. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam and was a Tank Commander. Michael was a former member of the Missouri Valley VFW and was a huge Denver Bronco Fan, and worked for almost 40 years at Mercy Hospital. He is preceded by his parents, wife Judy, brother Pat West, nephews PeeWee West and Ron West Jr; great nephew Adam West. Survivors include his daughters, Jaime Tuttle (Eric), Avoca, IA; Jennifer West (Scott Maur), Archer, IA; Michelle West (Brandon Smith) Missouri Valley, IA; 8 grandchildren, Sydney Michael Kelly, Julia Lynch, Ellix Hardy, Xavier Anderson, Josie Pierce, Hunter Anderson, Rod Kelly 111, Maison Johnson, 1 great-grandson, sister Teresa Boll(Rick) Honey Creek, brothers George West JR(Kathy) Crescent, IA; Ron West (Deb) Honey Creek, IA; Rick West(Nancy) Honey Creek, IA; sister in law Sue West Honey Creek ,IA; nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:30am to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00am all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Branson Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 337. ]



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2020.