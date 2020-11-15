Michael William Angeroth, our beloved son and partner, passed away on November 5, 2020. We have lost our beloved son and partner. Traditionally, the kitchen table is where we hear stories and reminisce about a life well lived. So we, his parents, Don and Maryann; and Cole, his partner, would like to share our kitchen-table stories with you. We intend this obituary to be a tribute to the Michael we knew and loved. Michael arrived after twenty hours of labor; thereafter, punctuality was never his strong suit. He was cute as a button with red curls. When he was around three, we were at Old Tucson. There was a gentleman with an ice cream cone, and Michael wanted one. So I told him to ask the man where he had bought it. The next thing we know he was back with a cone -- the man had taken him to get one. Now we know what you are thinking, "No one would do that now!" Michael had a flair for the creative. We still have his jacket from Grease when he played Eugene in a High School play. In addition to drama, Michael also designed and sewed his own clothing creations. The family enjoyed receiving these as gifts. Perhaps the place where his creative skills shined the most was in the kitchen. Michael was an outstanding cook. We were fortunate to have Beef Bourguignon every year for Christmas. After High School, Michael headed off to the University of Iowa and never looked back. It was in Iowa City, Iowa, that he met the love of his life, Cole. Theirs was a true love story. Each and every person should be as fortunate. There are so many fabulous things to say about Michael. He was always up for a new adventure, as evidenced when we went to Italy in 2015; Michael acted as our tour coordinator. He had an easygoing, genuine, caring personality and made friends throughout the years who will greatly miss him. Michael could discuss any subject with you. Perhaps this was a result of the debate team experience in High School. He always had a very interesting and positive outlook. He was an ardent Hawkeye football fan. In my mind's eye, I can still see him bouncing on the couch, cheering and shouting. The rest of us are not such fans, but we sure did enjoy watching the games with Michael. Few people are as gracious and have the ability to put a positive spin on situations as Michael did. His inner strength was witnessed as he experienced a prolonged illness and never once complained, even when he was giving himself 8-hour infusions at home each day. One of his doctors told us that Michael was an inspiration. He was always smiling and had a great sense of humor. The hospital staff were appreciative of his good nature and were complementary about Michael as a patient. The nurses told me that they vied to see who got to take care of him. He always tried to put others at ease and brought joy to all those who worked with him. When asked what he had learned from his illness, he replied, "I have learned how to let others help me." Michael had the capacity to find joy and happiness in the simplest things. Gracious. Compassionate. Intelligent. Curious. Joyous. These are just a few of the adjectives we would use to describe our Michael. He is greatly loved. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Lucy Farrell, and Bill and Doris Angeroth; and his brother, Adam Farrell Angeroth. Michael is survived by his mother, Maryann Farrell of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; and his father, Don Angeroth and wife Marilynn of Council Bluffs. The family will celebrate Michael's life with family and friends at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions will be made to the University of Iowa Ryan White program: RW Patient Fund c/o Tricia Kroll UIHC Department of Internal Medicine 200 Hawkins Dr.. SW 34-GH Iowa City, IA 52242