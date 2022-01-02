Menu
Michelle Sampson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Michelle A. Sampson, was born August 15, 1954 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and died December 18, 2021. She was graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School; she spent many years as a chef and owned her own restaurant. She is proceeded in death by her parents Harvey and Alice Turner, sister Genevieve King and brother Patrick. Michelle is survived by sisters Mary Brown, Kathleen Kubicki and Gerry Taylor; brothers Mike, Harvey, Tim Turner and many nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfree Ave, in Council Bluffs, IA on January 8, 2022 at 11 am.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Evangelical Country Church
11055 Dumfree Ave, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mashell you are sure missed here at the Tower you and that gorgeous little dog.. lots of us neighbors really love you alot.. Gone Home. to be with Jesus
judy setran
Other
January 12, 2022
I certainly miss my neighbor and close friend. We enjoyed so many of the same things.
Dixie Trebbe
January 3, 2022
Kathy and all family, sorry for the loss of Michelle. Prayers being sent.
Geri Wilson-Kile
Friend
January 3, 2022
