Michelle A. Sampson, was born August 15, 1954 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and died December 18, 2021. She was graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School; she spent many years as a chef and owned her own restaurant. She is proceeded in death by her parents Harvey and Alice Turner, sister Genevieve King and brother Patrick. Michelle is survived by sisters Mary Brown, Kathleen Kubicki and Gerry Taylor; brothers Mike, Harvey, Tim Turner and many nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfree Ave, in Council Bluffs, IA on January 8, 2022 at 11 am.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.