Mildred Turk-Smith
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bayliss Park Chapel
Send Flowers
Mildred Ann Turk-Smith, age 83 years. Mildred was born December 9, 1938, to the late Louis and Annie Sorensen in Oakland IA. She passed away April 18, 2022, at her residence in Omaha NE. Mildred is preceded in death along with her parents, first husband, Gerald Turk; sons, Richard and Larry Turk; brother, Lloyd Sorensen; sister, Phyllis Musich. She is survived by her husband, Charles Smith; sons, Robert (Jacque) Turk, Curtis Turk, Jeff Turk; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Izzo; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Services Friday 11 a.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Apr
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
