Mildred Ann Turk-Smith, age 83 years. Mildred was born December 9, 1938, to the late Louis and Annie Sorensen in Oakland IA. She passed away April 18, 2022, at her residence in Omaha NE. Mildred is preceded in death along with her parents, first husband, Gerald Turk; sons, Richard and Larry Turk; brother, Lloyd Sorensen; sister, Phyllis Musich. She is survived by her husband, Charles Smith; sons, Robert (Jacque) Turk, Curtis Turk, Jeff Turk; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Izzo; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Services Friday 11 a.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family.