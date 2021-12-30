Menu
Mona Foote
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Mona F. Foote Mona F. Foote, age 84, passed away December 28, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on August 28, 1937, to the late Sam and Cecil (Doty) Foote. Mona retired from Campbell Soup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred "Bud". Darrell, Paul, Roy, Eva, Norma, Arlene and Violet. Mona is survived by her longtime friend, Barbie Pogue; sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Chuck Nichols; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside service is 2 p.m., on Friday December 31, 2021, in the Crescent Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Crescent Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Mona as being active and riding her tractor. I also won't be able to think of Mona without Barb at her side. She was very special to many. Thinkin of You Barb.
Nancy Mason
December 30, 2021
Prayers to your family may you rest in peace.
Carol pierson
December 30, 2021
Mona was such a wonderful, kind person. Every time I would see her, no matter how she was feeling, she always was concerned about how others were feeling. I am so sorry for your loss, Barb. Blessings and peace to you and the family.
Kris Knudsen Toth
December 30, 2021
