Mona F. Foote Mona F. Foote, age 84, passed away December 28, 2021. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on August 28, 1937, to the late Sam and Cecil (Doty) Foote. Mona retired from Campbell Soup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred "Bud". Darrell, Paul, Roy, Eva, Norma, Arlene and Violet. Mona is survived by her longtime friend, Barbie Pogue; sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Chuck Nichols; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside service is 2 p.m., on Friday December 31, 2021, in the Crescent Cemetery.